Asian shares uneasy ahead of US inflation data

Sydney — Asian share markets turned mixed on Wednesday as investor nerves were strained ahead of a US inflation report that could soothe, or inflame, the fear of faster rate increases globally.

The early inclination was to hope for the best and e-minis for the S&P 500 added 0.1% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. Yet Japan’s Nikkei could not hold early gains and slipped 0.7% to test four-month lows. Dealers said there was a lot of focus on the 200-day moving average at 21,031 as a break there would ring bearish alarm bells.

On Wall Street, the Dow had ended up a slim 0.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq 0.45%. Moves were tentative with investors clearly scarred by the return of volatility.

BofA Merrill Lynch’s February Fund Manager Survey found a record one-month jump in the net percentage of investors taking out protection against a sharp fall in equity markets.

Funds were rotating into cash and out of equities, reducing their stock allocation to a net 43% overweight, from 55%, the largest one-month decline in two years.

Much now rested on what the US consumer price report showed for January, given it was the risk of accelerating inflation that triggered the global rout in the first place.

Headline consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to an annual 1.9% and core inflation to 1.7%, an outcome that could help calm nerves. The concerns is the figures could surprise on the high side as wages did a couple of weeks ago.

"The risk seems asymmetric to me," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and forex provider AxiTrader.

"Even a slightly higher number could set the cat among the pigeons given the late cycle stimulus the Trump Administration is pumping into the US economy."

Beware the twin deficits

In currency markets, the yen remained firm after a sudden bout of buying from Japanese investors on Tuesday tipped stop-loss bids around ¥108.00 and took the yen to a five-month peak.

The dollar was last down 0.3% at ¥107.51 and set to threaten support around ¥107.40-¥107.45.

The euro also fared well, rising to $1.2363 and away from last week’s trough at $1.2204. It was aided by the expectation that German GDP data later on Wednesday would show strong growth.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down at 89.617 having shed 0.56% overnight.

Analysts said investors were becoming nervous about the prospect of swelling US budget and trade deficits given the passage of huge tax cuts and spending plans.

"The re-emergence of the twin deficit should send shivers down the dollar’s spine," said Mark McCormick, North American head of forex strategy at TD Securities.

He noted that the IMF had estimated that a 1% rise in the budget deficit led to a 0.6% increase in the US current account deficit. That suggested the twin deficit could exceed 7% of GDP by the end of the decade, all of which had to be funded by offshore money.

"Those numbers do not bode well for the greenback in the medium-term," concluded McCormick.

The drop in the dollar gave a fillip to commodities, with copper firm after jumping 2.7% overnight.

Spot gold edged up to $1,333.16/oz, leaving behind last week’s one-month low of $1,306.81.

Oil prices steadied for now, though concerns about oversupply were never far away.

US crude futures eased 5c to $59.14 a barrel, while Brent futures gained 6c to $62.78.

Reuters