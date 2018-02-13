The Roffey Review
WATCH: How Zexit will affect the JSE
13 February 2018 - 08:42
There has been a sell-off in the all share index since November/December 2017.
Clive Roffey wants to know whether this is just a correction to an overheated market or something more serious.
Roffey takes a look at how SA’s current political situation has affected the all share index in Business Day TV’s Roffey Report.
Clive Roffey takes a look at how SA’s current political situation has affected the all share index in Business Day TV’s Roffey Review
Please sign in or register to comment.