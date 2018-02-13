Markets

The Roffey Review

WATCH: How Zexit will affect the JSE

13 February 2018 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

There has been a sell-off in the all share index since November/December 2017.

Clive Roffey wants to know whether this is just a correction to an overheated market or something more serious.

Roffey takes a look at how SA’s current political situation has affected the all share index in Business Day TV’s Roffey Report.

Clive Roffey takes a look at how SA’s current political situation has affected the all share index in Business Day TV’s Roffey Review

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as banks and retailers gain on Zuma rumours

But property stocks slumped, mainly due to continued pressure on Resilient, as the market shrugged off the company’s attempt to counter ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Futures track firmer JSE and buoyant global markets

Speculation that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to resign was the main catalyst behind the strength of the local bourse
Markets
18 hours ago

Bubble will burst and states will have no quick fixes

When the crash becomes a reality, the political and social consequences will be chaotic and very uncertain, writes Shawn Hattingh
Opinion
7 hours ago

BITCOIN DIARY: Who really got hammered by the Bitcoin bust?

'If you’ve owned cryptocurrency for a long time, the big price drop hasn’t hit your net worth very hard - Bitcoin’s price is back to the same level ...
Business
4 days ago

WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple

Looking at Bitcoin in a percentage scale rather than a linear scale, the percentage movement shows that the major spike in bitcoin was around 2012-13 ...
Markets
21 days ago

WATCH: A touch of gold in 2018

In Business Day TV’s The Roffey Review, Clive Roffey discusses what lies ahead for the market in 2018
Markets
28 days ago

The Roffey Review

Join Clive Roffey as he takes a look at global markets and the ALSI falling 1500 points, effectively wiping out what it has built up over the last 7 ...
Television Shows
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand see-saws on Zuma recall reports
Markets
2.
Rand remains calm amid uncertainty over Zuma ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as banks and retailers ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: How Zexit will affect the JSE
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady as investors await US inflation ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.