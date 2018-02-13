Markets

WATCH: Business Day TV: Stock pick — cash

13 February 2018
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

He said he would stick to cash because he believed the market would be volatile, which meant setbacks, and cash would provide protection.

 

