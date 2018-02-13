Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Business Day TV: Stock pick — cash
13 February 2018 - 08:35
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
He said he would stick to cash because he believed the market would be volatile, which meant setbacks, and cash would provide protection.
