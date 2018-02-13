Forex Focus
WATCH: A steady rand awaits Zexit
13 February 2018 - 20:27
The rand held steady at stronger levels today as markets await the outcome of the ANC's National Executive Committee meeting, closing at the R11.92 mark to the greenback. Shehnila Khan from RMB joined Alishia Seckam on Business Day TV to go through the day’s Forex market
