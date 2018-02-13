Markets

Forex Focus

WATCH: A steady rand awaits Zexit

13 February 2018 - 20:27 Business Day TV
Rand
None - Rand

The rand held steady at stronger levels today as markets await the outcome of the ANC's National Executive Committee meeting, closing at the R11.92 mark to the greenback. Shehnila Khan from RMB joined Alishia Seckam on Business Day TV to go through the day’s Forex market

The rand is holding steady at stronger levels today as markets await the outcome of the ANC's National Executive Committee meeting.

Oil hits lowest prices in six weeks on record US crude output

The resumption of North Sea crude flows amplifies US production, which is now at 10.25-million bpd, but China’s imports provide some support
Markets
5 days ago

Oil tumbles as US output soars

Brent falls to a 2018 low as US production undermines Opec efforts to tighten markets, but a North Sea pipeline outage and record Chinese imports ...
Markets
5 days ago

Asian shares trim earlier gains as investors remain on edge

Bourses in Asia take back some of their earlier gains as the drop in US stock futures underscores lingering anxiety following recent steep losses in ...
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Can the rand maintain its recent strength?

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha spoke to Business Day TV about what is playing out on the global forex markets
Markets
7 days ago

Global stocks under pressure amid resurgent US inflation

European indices open lower and bond yields rise as accelerating US inflation raises the possibility that central banks will tighten policy more ...
Markets
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand see-saws on Zuma recall reports
Markets
2.
Rand loses footing despite ANC’s confirmation of ...
Markets
3.
Rand steady as Jacob Zuma seemingly refuses to ...
Markets
4.
JSE rebounds amid bargain-hunting
Markets
5.
Rand remains calm amid uncertainty over Zuma ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.