Wall Street’s rebound lifts Asian markets

Tokyo — Asian stocks pulled further away from two-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by Wall Street’s extended rebound from last week’s steep fall, but investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data later in the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1% after sliding to its lowest level since December 11 on Friday.

Australian stocks rose 0.5% and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1%. Japan’s Nikkei added 1%.

The Shanghai Composite index was 1.2% higher, buoyed by global gains and suggestions of possible Chinese government support.

An affiliate of China’s securities regulator on Monday encouraged major shareholders of domestically listed firms to increase their holdings after last week’s global sell-off mauled Chinese stocks.

Wall Street’s three major indices rose for the second day on Monday as investors regained some confidence after US equities had their biggest weekly drop in two years.

Still, caution lingered in the broader markets following the US-led tumble in riskier assets last week and ahead of US inflation data on Wednesday. A stronger than expected reading on price pressures could trigger a fresh wave of selling.

"It is hard at this stage to tell if the US markets have bottomed out, considering that bets against the dollar still remain significant," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"On the other hand, attempts by investors to pull money out of the emerging markets during last week’s turmoil appeared to have been unexpectedly limited, so that is an encouraging sign."

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies extended modest losses suffered overnight and dipped 0.1% to 90.119. The index edged back from a two-week high of 90.567 scaled late last week, when it had benefited as a safe haven in the wake of the global market sell-off.

The greenback was steady at ¥108.680. The euro was flat at $1.2293.

The South African rand dipped 0.5% on the day to R11.97/$ after news that the ANC had opted to remove President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

The rand had risen 2% over the past two days, helped by the hope that Zuma would step down, but it gave back some of those gains as the latest news was seen prolonging the political standoff.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7864 after rising about 0.6% overnight on the back of higher commodity prices and improvement in broader risk sentiment.

Copper prices also bounced further away from two-month lows as more stable global markets encouraged investors to return to commodities.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange extended an overnight rally to trade 0.8% higher at $6,885.50 a tonne.

The dollar’s pullback from two-week highs also helped commodities. A lower greenback favours non-US buyers by reducing the price of dollar-denominated commodities.

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $62.99 a barrel.

Spot gold was a shade higher at $1.323.06/oz.

