Rand see-saws on Zuma recall reports

The 3am conclusion of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting with no official statement on President Jacob Zuma’s future saw the rand weaken sharply to nearly R12 to the dollar from under R11.94.

But the rand proceeded to recover during the early hours of Tuesday on reports such as Reuters quoting an anonymous senior ANC source saying after the 13-hour NEC meeting: "We decided to recall Zuma. He hasn’t been told yet."

The rand was trading at R11.94 to the dollar, R14.68 to the euro and R16.52 to the pound at 6.35am.

Besides the "Zexit" drama dragging on, Tuesday is a busy day on the economics and corporate results fronts. SA’s fourth-quarter unemployment data is scheduled for release, along with results from Kumba Iron Ore, Harmony Gold Mine, Pan African Resources, and Comair.

Kumba Iron Ore said on February 9 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew between 7% and 15%.

"The increase in headline earnings is largely attributable to higher sales volumes on the back of improved operational performance as well as an increase in export iron ore prices," Kumba said.

Harmony Gold said on February 9 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its interim HEPS for the six months to end-December grew between 40% and 60% from the matching period’s R1.50.

Basic earnings, however, would fall by as much as 55% due to a one-off gain of R848m booked for its acquisition of full ownership of its Papua New Guinea mine Hidden in the comparative period.

Pan African Resources warned shareholders on February 1 that it expected to report on Tuesday that interim HEPS for the six months to end-December fell by as much as 88%.

The mining group’s gold production fell 7% to 85,282oz due to technical glitches and strikes while its shares in issue increased 19% following a rights issue.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release its labour force survey for the December quarter at 11.30am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said the services sectors usually employed more people in the fourth quarter of each year, which should help SA’s unemployment rate improve to about 27% from the third quarter’s 27.7%.

"However, this hiring is typically reversed in the following quarter. Based on the fourth quarter of 2017 forecast, the unemployment rate rose to an average of 27.5% in 2017 from 26.7% in 2016, exceeding the 23%-24% unemployment rate during the 2008 and 2009 recession. Effective policy implementation and policy certainty are required to restore confidence and enhance the investment climate which would ultimately lift potential GDP growth and therefore employment rates," Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.