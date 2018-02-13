MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on miners as Zuma is recalled

The all share closed 1.78% higher at 57,209 points, and the top 40 rose 1.74%. The gold index gained 4.65%, platinums 2.75%, resources 2.34%, industrials 1.9%, food and drug retailers 1.7%, and property 1.45%.

Exxaro was up 4.74% to R143.96 after announcing earlier in the day it would pay a special dividend of R4.5bn, equating to R12.55 a share.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.29% to R122.45 and Harmony 3.73% to R21.12, after the latter reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), to R2.24.

FirstRand rose 1.58% to R70 and Standard Bank 1.1% to R205.04.

Globally, markets were still cautious despite signs of greater optimism following last week’s sell-off in equities. "In our view, the pullback is now widely considered a technical correction rather than a fundamental one," Franklin Templeton analysts said. With macro-fundamentals looking solid, the sell-off seems instead to have been driven by technical factors, including the unwinding of the "short-volatility" trades, they said.

The rand slipped to just below R12 to the dollar, reflecting disappointment in the ANC’s media briefing on Zuma, which analysts described as ambiguous. It earlier firmed to R11.8751 on the prospect that Zuma would leave immediately.

The dollar was also on the back foot, with the euro at $1.2369 from $1.2291.

Local bonds were weaker, with the R186 bid at 8.46% from 8.39%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8439% from 2.8593%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.58% to 50‚520 points. The number of contracts traded was 28‚429 from Monday’s 28‚429.