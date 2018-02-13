JSE rebounds amid bargain-hunting

The JSE rallied fairly sharply on Tuesday, playing catch-up with larger global equity markets as investors acquired recently sold-down stocks, following recent losses that have pushed the all share to levels last seen in September 2017.

Resource shares attracted particularly strong interest, even as underlying commodity prices remained broadly muted, suggesting that the rebound could partly be technical in nature.

Several companies, including Harmony Gold and Kumba Iron Ore, released their financial results earlier, and this could have boosted sentiment in the resource sector.

Banks were well supported, edging closer to record highs on apparent optimism of a political transition in which President Jacob Zuma will hand over power to his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, who the market perceives as likely to pursue business-friendly policies.

The all share was up 1.38% to 56,980.30 points at lunchtime, trimming some of the big losses of the past two weeks. Europe’s leading markets slipped at midday, breaking ranks with their counterparts in Asia, which closed relatively higher.

"It seems markets are still struggling to find stability after the sharp sell-off last week. Concerns over rising yields on US bonds shook global markets, with some concern also emerging over a perceived faster rate of monetary policy tightening," said Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group.

"Although we have seen rallies in certain regions in the last few trading sessions, including our local bourse, the recent spike in volatility is still front of mind for market participants."

Anglo American regained 2.38% to R277, Kumba Iron Ore 4.26% to R356.30, and Assore 4.35% to R313.11. Exxaro surged 8.27% to R148.82 after announcing earlier in the day that it would pay a special dividend of R4.5bn, equating to R12.55 a share.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 4.06% to R122.18, Gold Fields 6.38% to R48.99, and Sibanye-Stillwater 6.12% to R13. Harmony Gold leapt 7.61% to R21.91 after reporting a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), to R2.24.

Anglo American Platinum was up 3.6% to R331.57 and Impala Platinum 4.53% to R30.26.

Standard Bank gained 1.94% to R206.74 and Barclays Africa 2.18% to R191.54. Discovery was up 2.54% to R166.62.

Shoprite was the biggest gainer among the retailers, adding 2.49% to R247.01.

Construction and engineering group Aveng gained 8.33%, off a very low base, to R1.95, while Stefanutti Stocks lost 5.49% to R2.24.

MTN Group was up 1.63% to R128.05, EOH 4.41% to R60.56, and Naspers 2.37% to R3,096.83.

Metair Investments was up 7.39% to R21.80, following a trading update. Brait gained 6.78% to R39.40.