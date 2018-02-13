JSE opens higher as optimism returns to global equity markets

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday, after the Dow closed higher for the second consecutive session on Monday amid signs that the huge sell-off last week may have been an overreaction.

Miners were the star performers at the opening on a higher copper price, as the rand remained steady around R11.94/$.

The saga around President Jacob Zuma’s exit has now turned to Parliament, after the president rejected the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision for him to be recalled.

The gold price rose 0.31% to $1,326.60/oz.

The Dow was up 1.7% at 24,601.27 points, with the positive momentum in US markets boding well for the further recovery of global equity markets, analysts said.

The initial market weakness was caused by a small rise in wage growth from a month when the labour market was negatively influenced by a heavy storm across northeastern US, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Dave Mohr.

This sparked concern about higher inflation, with US bond yields rising in response. "But the data was hardly a convincing sign of inflation," Mohr said.

The Hang Seng gained 1.56% but the Nikkei was off 0.65% on a firmer yen.

At 9.30am the all share was 1.05% up at 56,797.30 points and the top 40 added 1.11%. The gold index added 3.89%, resources 1.88%, platinum 1.46% and industrials 1.10%.

Property stocks showed tentative signs of recovery, with the index rising 0.54%. Resilient was up 0.24% to R100.24.

Anglo American rebounded 2.12% to R276.28.

Sasol rose 1.09% to R396.06. Brent crude was up 0.47% to $62.95 a barrel.

KAP Industrial Holdings rose 2.5% to R8.61, after reporting strong interim results.

Harmony was up 4.86% to R21.35. The group reported gold output for the six months to end-December was 1% higher at 560,003oz compared with the same period a year ago.

Gold Fields rose 5.71% to R48.68.

Liberty Holdings dropped 1.47% to R123.06. It is down 4.7% so far in February following a disappointing trading update.

MAS Real Estate jumped 4.85% to R24.

Naspers rose 2.25% to R3,093.