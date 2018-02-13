JSE closes higher on softer rand and renewed global market optimism

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, extending its gains from midday, as the rand weakened slightly following the ANC’s announcement that, despite President Jacob Zuma having been recalled, no deadline was set for him to vacate his office.

"The market impact of today’s news was limited, and we think that Zuma’s exit is now well priced in," Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne said. While the ANC has not set a deadline, "we doubt that the current limbo will drag past the middle of next week".

After hitting a best intra-day level of R11.8751 to the dollar, the rand had fallen to R11.9738 by the JSE’s close, despite a weak dollar environment.

The JSE recorded broad-based gains, led by gold stocks and industrials, amid signs that the huge sell-off last week in equity markets may have been an over-reaction.

The fact that emerging markets fell together with developed markets, was very unusual, and "may be a signal that the bull market is not over", said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. World economies remained strong and interest rates relatively low, for now.

Resource shares received strong support, even as underlying commodity prices remained broadly muted, with Brent crude falling 1% to $61.99 a barrel in late trade. Several companies, including Harmony Gold and Exxaro, released their financial results, and this could have boosted sentiment in their sector.

The Dow was 0.35% lower at the JSE’s close, after having closed higher over the past two sessions. European markets were largely flat.

The all share closed 1.78% higher at 57,209 points, and the top 40 rose 1.74%. The gold index gained 4.65%, platinums 2.75%, resources 2.34%, industrials 1.9%, food and drug retailers 1.7%, and property 1.45%.

Anglo American leapt 3.16% to R279.10. Exxaro was up 4.74% to R143.96 after announcing earlier in the day it would pay a special dividend of R4.5bn, equating to R12.55 a share.

KAP Industrial Holdings regained another 3.57% to R8.70.

Brait rocketed 15.34% to R42.56, its best level in more than a month.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.29% to R122.45 and Harmony 3.73% to R21.12, after the latter reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), to R2.24.

FirstRand rose 1.58% to R70 and Standard Bank 1.1% to R205.04. Discovery gained 1.23% to R164.50 and Old Mutual 1.17% to R38.96.

Steinhoff shed 2.7% to R5.40, but Steinhoff Africa Retail added 1.52% to R20 and Shoprite 3.17% to R248.65.

Resilient rose 2% to R102 and Fortress B 1.03% to R24.50, but Nepi Rockcastle gave up 0.35% to R126.50. Echo Polska jumped 6.9% to R15.50.

Naspers ended the day 2.86% higher at R3,111.44.