Futures firmer as all share gains and rand weakens on Zuma uncertainty

13 February 2018 - 18:07 Maarten Mittner
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
South African futures were firmer on Tuesday, as the market benefited from a higher close on the JSE, despite the Dow opening softer following two consecutive upbeat sessions.

The Dow was 0.25% off soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were largely flat.

Brent crude was down 0.8% to $62.10 a barrel.

The all share closed 1.78% higher at 57,209 points, and the top 40 rose 1.74%. The gold index gained 4.65%, platinums 2.75%, resources 2.34%, industrials 1.9%, food and drug retailers 1.7%, and property 1.45%.

Traders are watching for Wednesday’s US inflation data as a key bellwether of what’s next for markets, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Strong wage growth in January pressured US bonds, and was a precursor for last week’s correction, so analysts say a higher-than-expected reading could rattle markets.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect data to show headline US inflation eased to 1.9% from 2.1% in December, while the "core" rate, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, will dip to 1.7% from 1.8%.

"Upside inflation surprise may further renew the upward pressure on bond yields and potentially trigger another correction in risk assets," analysts at Citigroup said in a note to clients.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.58% to 50,520 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,238 from Monday’s 28,429.

