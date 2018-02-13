Bonds fairly flat ahead of ANC press conference

South African bonds were largely unchanged at midday on Tuesday, as the market awaits the outcome of a press conference by the ANC to be held at 2pm at Luthuli House.

The party is set to provide further information regarding the negotiations with President Jacob Zuma on his exit as head of state.

Zuma apparently refused to vacate his office and, instead, asked for three months before leaving. The national executive committee (NEC) is believed to have refused this request and has called for his immediate recall.

Earlier, local bonds found some support from a softer US bond market.

At 11.40am the R186 was bid at 8.40% from 8.39% and the R207 at 6.985% from 6.98%. The rand was at R11.9217 to the dollar from R11.9232.

Local bonds have not followed global bond yields higher since the start of the year, while US bond yields rose sharply last week on inflation concerns. "This is partly related to renewed optimism of political and economic reform in SA," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal.

The yield on the US 10-year treasury earlier edged down to 2.8303% from 2.8566%. It reached 2.89% on Monday, its highest point in four years.