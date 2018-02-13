Bonds decline in line with the rand, following vague ANC media briefing

South African bonds weakened slightly on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the keenly awaited ANC briefing, which analysts said lacked clarity on the future of President Jacob Zuma.

The governing party confirmed speculation that it had resolved to recall Zuma, during its 13-hour national executive committee meeting, which ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Zuma has not been given a deadline, however, to respond to the recall, feeding speculation that the deadlock could continue for a while longer, which bodes ill for the markets.

"We are giving him time and space to respond," ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said.

"The longer this [political impasse] drags on, the more it will bring uncertainty, given that we have key events on the horizon, including national budget," ETM Analytics Halen Bothma said.

At 3.34pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.45% from 8.39% and the R207 at 7.03% from 6.98%. The rand was at R11.9878 to the dollar from R11.9232.