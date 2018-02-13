Markets

Bond traders turn sanguine as Zuma exit drags on

13 February 2018 - 10:00 Andries Mahlangu
South African bonds held broadly steady on Tuesday morning, with markets appearing to adopt a wait-and-see attitude as confusion around the future of President Jacob Zuma persists.

Zuma has reportedly refused to step down, after an ANC national executive committee meeting, which lasted well into early hours of this morning, resolved to recall him.

"Reactions to headlines are becoming less volatile as the days go by, as investors now wait for an official announcement before pulling any triggers," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said in an e-mailed note.

The governing party is scheduled to clarify the outcome of its NEC meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Opposition parties are pushing for a no-confidence vote in Zuma to be brought forward. Parliament was scheduled to debate the motion on February 22.

At 9.17am, the R186 was bid at 8.385% from 8.39%, and the R207 was at 6.965% from 6.98%.

The rand was at R11.9436 to the dollar from R11.9232.

Further afield, markets appeared calmer after last week’s volatility.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury edged down to 2.833%, from highs of 2.89% on Monday, which was its highest point four years.

