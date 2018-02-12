Rand hovers around R12/$ as ‘Zexit’ drags into third week

The rand hovered under R12 to the dollar on Monday morning as SA waited to see if a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) scheduled to start at 2pm would finally oust President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma’s "Zexit", which was expected to occur shortly after new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa returned from the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, has now dragged into its third week.

The rand was trading at R11.98 to the dollar, R14.72 to the euro and R16.61 to the pound at 7am.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed on Monday for Japan’s foundation day holiday. Chinese stock exchanges, which will close on Thursday and Friday for new year celebrations, were higher, indicating that the JSE may rebound from Friday’s dip.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.71%, the Shanghai composite index was up 0.8%, but Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.25%.

Jasco Electronics warned shareholders on February 1 that it expected to report on Monday that interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December fell as much as 86%.

Jasco said it expected its interim HEPS to fall to between 0.88c and 1.52c from the matching period’s 6.34c.

Although earnings fell, revenue grew between 6.5% and 7.5% from the matching period’s R521m, the trading statement said.

Jasco said revenue and profit from its power and renewables division declined due to the continued slowdown in its markets.

The progress of its businesses outside of SA had been slower than expected due to depressed conditions in Kenya and the Middle East, with higher start-up losses than expected.