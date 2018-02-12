Rand holds onto gains as market watches for Jacob Zuma’s exit

The rand had strengthened shortly before midday on Monday, as global risk appetite returned, and all eyes remained fixed on Jacob Zuma’s exit from the presidency.

Members of the ANC’s national executive committee were meeting on Monday afternoon, ostensibly to discuss Zuma’s exit.

Global equity markets were firmer, with risk-on sentiment returning after serious volatility last week.

Emerging-market currencies, including the rand, had been remarkably stable during the volatility, although this could change if global equities took another pummelling, Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

Despite a series of past disappointments, the rand should still be expected to rally if Zuma departs, said Cairns.

The rand was expected to test R11/$ if the matter were resolved and Zuma’s reign ended, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

Suggestions of either Zuma’s departure or that his position had weakened, have tended to be rand supportive.

Analysts attribute this to the increased prospect for economic growth and anticorruption efforts, should he leave, as well as a decreased prospect for further credit-ratings downgrades.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9568 to the dollar from R12.0311, at R14.6726 to the euro from R14.7358, and at R16.5657 to the pound from R16.6159

The euro was at $1.2271 from $1.2250.