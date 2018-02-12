JSE firmer on positive global sentiment

The JSE opened firmer on Monday on renewed positive sentiment in global equity markets following Friday’s positive close on the Dow.

Platinum miners, retailers and banks led at the opening, and were supported by Naspers.

The platinum price added 0.32% to $968.97 an ounce.

Markets remained tense amid rising concern about upside risks to inflation and interest rates, Barclays Research analysts said.

"However, signs of economic normalisation [through interest rate hikes] remain modest for now."

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.38% higher at 24,190.9 points on Friday.

Asian markets were firmer on Monday, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gaining 0.63%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

On the JSE, stocks in the Resilient stable were hammered in early trade, following the release of two negative research reports on the property group, accusing it of questionable deals that artificially boosted the share prices of related companies.

After initially opening 10% lower, some comeback was evident in ongoing trade, but further choppy trade in the day was likely.

Resilient hit back in a statement on Monday, denying the allegations. It said the group was committed to transparency and full disclosure, and would continue to address valid concerns from all market participants.

"Having assessed all allegations and insinuations of wrongdoing disseminated by short sellers, the board of Resilient is of the view that there is no reason for shareholders to exercise caution in their dealings in the company’s securities," it said.

Resilient shed 3.73% to R103.98, Fortress B 7.11% to R24.96, Nepi Rockcastle 7.37% to R128.75 and Greenbay 4.44% to R1.72.

At 9.32am the all share was up 0.68% at 56,282.10 points and the top 40 added 0.73%. The platinum index rose 2.16%, food and drug retailers 1.33%, industrials 1.1% and banks 1.07%. Property shed 1.72%.

Harmony Gold gained 0.96% to R20.96, after saying it expected interim headline earnings to be 60% higher for the six months to end-December than in the previous comparative period.

After dropping 7% on Friday, Liberty Holdings lost a further 2.77% to R120.56 as the market continues to react negatively to Friday’s trading update. The group expects annual normalised headline earnings per share to rise between 1% and 15% on the previous year.

Steinhoff was down 4.38% to R5.68. Steinhoff Africa Retail added 0.15% to R20.16, having earlier reported flat revenue growth for its quarter to end-December.

Naspers gained 2.52% to R3,046.