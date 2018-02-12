JSE closes higher on banks and retailers, but Resilient stable has a torrid day

The JSE closed firmer on Monday in choppy trade as banks and retailers recorded gains, while property stocks were the biggest losers on the day.

Firmer European and mixed Asian markets gave some support to a jittery market, following last week’s losses. The Dow was 1% firmer at the JSE’s close.

At the time of the JSE’s close, there was still little indication of the outcome of ANC’s national executive committee meeting, which is set to finalise President Jacob Zuma’s future as head of state.

However, the SABC did report that Zuma had agreed to go and "it was only a matter of hours before Zuma’s exit will be announced". The rand firmed to R11.88 to the dollar, from R12.0311, in response, which caused mining stocks to turn negative in late trade.

Opposition leaders have asked for the dissolution of Parliament and new elections to he held.

Global investors have been questioning whether the action of the past few weeks has reflected a technical correction or the start of a more profound reassessment of the financial climate, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"I think this is a healthy squeezing out of some overoptimism," said head of equity strategy at QS Investors James Norman. Still, if inflation rose, the Federal Reserve needed to pick up the pace on interest-rate increases, which would also lift government bond yields, and thereby possibly hurt growth, he said.

Stocks in the Resilient stable were under pressure for most of the day following the release of two negative research reports on the property group, accusing it of questionable deals that artificially boosted the share prices of related companies.

The group was unlikely to escape further short selling over the short term, analysts said.

A statement released in the morning, in which Resilient refuted the allegations, appeared to have little effect, with several property stocks negatively affected. Growthpoint and Redefine were the exception, recording gains in late trade.

Vestact analysts said local investors should become more used to short trading, which was quite common in the US and usually affected overvalued shares. "Short sellers have a role to play in keeping management honest and helping prevent bubbles from forming." The all share closed 0.54% higher at 56,206.80 points and the top 40 climbed 0.52%. Banks rose 2.35%, food and drug retailers 1.52%, general retailers 1.08% and industrials 0.82%. Property shed 2.55%, the gold index 1.2% and resources 0.37%.

British American Tobacco closed 1.19% lower at R739.15.

KAP Industrial Holdings was up 0.6% to R8.40 after earlier reporting interim revenue grew 29% to R11.5bn.

Remgro jumped 3.05% to R222.85.

FirstRand rose 3.44% to R68.91 and Barclays Africa 2.43% to R187.45.

Steinhoff slumped 6.57% to R5.55, after former chair Christo Wiese reduced his shareholding in the group from more than 20% to 6%.

Shoprite added 1.9% to R241 and Pick n Pay 3.61% to R69.68.

Resilient slumped 7.42% to R100, Fortress B 9.75% to R24.25, Nepi Rockcastle 8.67% to R126.95 and Greenbay 8.89% to R1.64.

Redefine was up 1.56% to R11.05.

Naspers gained 1.82% to R3,025.

Taste Holdings dropped 2.67% to 73c. The group announced earlier that CEO Carlo Gonzaga had resigned.