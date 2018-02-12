Futures track firmer JSE and buoyant global markets

South African futures firmed on Monday, taking their lead from a positive JSE, while global markets showed signs of recovering from last week’s volatility.

Banks led the gains on the local bourse, finding support from local political developments.

Speculation was rife shortly before the JSE closed that Zuma agreed to resign at a party meeting in Pretoria, with the SABC reporting all that needed to be discussed was whether the presidency or the ANC would make the announcement.

The rand is expected to strengthen sharply should Zuma leave office, although analysts said much of the good news of Zuma’s exit was likely priced into the local unit.

SA’s opposition parties also announced they had jointly decided to demand the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections, saying they were opposed to the election of a new president.

Globally, much focus is on whether equity markets will stabilise this week, and on the US inflation data on Wednesday.

The all share closed 0.54% higher at 56‚206.80 points and the top 40 climbed 0.52%. Banks rose 2.35%‚ food and drug retailers 1.52%‚ general retailers 1.08% and industrials 0.82%. Property shed 2.55%‚ the gold index 1.2% and resources 0.37%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.49%, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had gained 1.28%, the DAX 30 1.73% and the CAC 40 1.5%.

Spot gold had gained 0.59% to $1,323.74 while platinum had lost 0.45% to $961.53. Brent crude was 1.07% higher at $63.25.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.16% to 49,440 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,429 from Friday’s 32,195.