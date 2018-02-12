Bonds track firmer rand as market awaits news on Jacob Zuma

South African bonds firmed on Monday morning, tracking a stronger rand, which was finding support from the possible exit of President Jacob Zuma.

ANC national executive committee members are meeting at 2pm and there is speculation that Zuma could resign as soon as Monday evening.

Globally, much of the focus this week will be on US inflation data on Wednesday, while local political factors should provide the market with direction until then.

Sasfin Securities bond analysts said the bond market had partially priced in a Zuma exit but there was scope for further gains, particularly if the political stalemate was resolved without incident and the budget addressed SA’s economic constraints.

Foreign investors shed R2.6bn worth of local bonds last week, according to JSE statistics.

Locals, however, were net buyers and longer-dated bonds had underperformed, Sasfin said.

At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.4% from 8.44% and the R207 was at 6.995% from 7.03%.

The rand was at R11.9473 to the dollar from R12.0311.

The US 10-year Treasury was last seen at 2.8557% from 2.8566%.