Bonds firmer as markets await out come of ANC NEC meeting

South African bonds were firmer at midday on Monday as the market awaited President Jacob Zuma the outcome of the ANC national executive committee meeting.

The meeting starts at 2pm.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday during his speech at the Grand Parade in Cape Town that the ANC was keen to finalise Zuma’s exit at the meeting.

Analysts said the rand was set to benefit from a positive outcome from the meeting, which would be bond-friendly.

The rand broke through R12 to the dollar again on Monday morning and reached a best level of R11.9272, before weakening marginally.

The market was also eyeing Wednesday’s US inflation data. US bond yields have spiked on the expectation of higher inflation, which would warrant more aggressive increases from the US Federal Reserve.

FxPro analysts said the inflation data was crucial. "Higher inflation would impact the pace of rate hikes from the Fed and change the attractiveness of bonds for investors."

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.405% from 8.440% and the R207 was at 6.995% from 7.030%.

The rand was at R11.9568 to the dollar from R12.0311.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8912% from 2.8566%.