SA bonds take a knock from global volatility

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, as an equity sell-off put US markets into correction territory, and global bond yields rose.

The sudden volatility across global markets hit emerging-market bonds, although the rand was slightly firmer from overnight levels on Friday.

Locally, speculation continues regarding an exit from the presidency by Jacob Zuma, with the ANC’s top six officials cancelling a planned public event on Friday at the last minute. This, ostensibly, was due to "urgent matters", reports suggested.

"Rumours abound that Zuma will be gone this weekend and I guess this is keeping a lid on the rand for now," said Standard Bank currency strategist Warrick Butler.

Analysts are watching for a return to stability of global markets this weekend. Many are noting that the global sell-off, prompted by the prospect of rising US interest rates, is taking place in the context of solid global economic fundamentals and improving corporate results.

At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.455% from 8.42% and the R207 was at 7.03% from 7.01%. The rand was at R12.0961 to the dollar from R12.1675.

US bonds were softer as the sell-off in the US market continued. The 10-year Treasury was last seen at 2.8557% from 2.8363%.