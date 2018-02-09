Renewed global stock rout augurs badly for the JSE

A bad Friday for the JSE appears inevitable, judging by Asian markets, which joined Wall Street in resuming Monday’s stock rout.

The Shanghai composite index was down 4.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 3.33%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.9%, Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.9% and Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 1% — all auguring badly for the JSE.

Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed 3.75% lower and the Nasdaq index 3.9% lower on Thursday.

The CoreShares S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF), however, rose 1.62% to R32.62 on Thursday as the rand weakening to R12.20 to the dollar from R12.02 compensated for the drop in US share prices.

The rand was trading at R12.13 to the dollar, R14.86 to the euro and R16.70 to the pound as the market awaited Friday’s update on when President Jacob Zuma will resign, enabling ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a more credible finance minister before the February 21 budget speech.

Naspers, which fell 0.64% on Thursday to R3,025.45, looks likely to follow Tencent down on Friday. The Chinese internet company’s share price was down 3.33% to H$406.20 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Tencent issued a press release on Friday morning saying it would invest 3-billion yuan in Shanda Games. The statement did not make it clear whether Tencent would be gaining an equity stake, simply saying this was part of a strategic partnership.