Rand holds onto gains as markets eye Zuma and Dow opening

The rand was firmer on Friday afternoon as markets watched for any developments towards an exit for President Jacob Zuma, while also waiting for US markets to open.

The opening of the Dow is being closely watched as investors look for an end to recent volatility that has put emerging-market currencies under pressure.

A recent sell-off of equities had been prompted by rising yields on US treasuries. "The big question in markets now is whether this rise in US yields and the dollar, as well as the fall in US equities, will be a sustained market correction," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga.

The Vix fear gauge spiked to 37% on Monday — the highest since August 2015. It was a little calmer on Thursday but was trending up on Friday, said Mhlanga.

The rand, which had weakened overnight, gained earlier on Friday on reports that senior ANC officials had cleared their schedules to meet with Zuma. This includes deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has reportedly also cleared his diary for Saturday.

The rand gained more than 1% against sterling, following the release earlier of lacklustre manufacturing data out of the UK for December.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.1099 to the dollar from R12.1675, at R14.8335 to the euro from R14.9083, and at R16.7391 to the pound from R16.9356. The euro was unchanged at $1.2248.