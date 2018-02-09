Oil falls amid concern about increasing supply

Tokyo — Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans to boost production and US crude output hit record highs, adding to the concern about a sharp rise in global supplies.

The falls come amid a rout in global share markets as inflation fears grip investors.

Brent futures were down 38c or 0.6%, at $64.43 a barrel by 1.46am GMT. On Thursday, Brent fell 1.1% to its lowest close since December 20.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 54c, or 0.9%, at $60.61, having settled down 1% in the previous session at its lowest close since January 2.

Both contracts have fallen more than 9% from this year’s high point in late January.

"Bets on further rising oil and metals prices, for example by hedge funds, have climbed to excessively bullish levels," said Carsten Menke, commodities research analyst at Swiss Bank Julius Baer.

"We see oil prices dropping towards and below $60 a barrel," he said.

Opec member Iran on Thursday announced plans to increase production within the next four years by at least 700,000 barrels a day.

Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week said crude production last week rose to a record high of 10.25-million barrels a day.

At that level, US production would overtake current output in Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in oil cartel Opec.

Opec and other producers, including Russia, have cut production since January 2017 to force down global inventories, but these cuts have been offset by rising US oil production.

