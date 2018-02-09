Markets

Oil falls amid concern about increasing supply

09 February 2018 - 07:56 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Tokyo — Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans to boost production and US crude output hit record highs, adding to the concern about a sharp rise in global supplies.

The falls come amid a rout in global share markets as inflation fears grip investors.

Brent futures were down 38c or 0.6%, at $64.43 a barrel by 1.46am GMT. On Thursday, Brent fell 1.1% to its lowest close since December 20.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 54c, or 0.9%, at $60.61, having settled down 1% in the previous session at its lowest close since January 2.

Both contracts have fallen more than 9% from this year’s high point in late January.

"Bets on further rising oil and metals prices, for example by hedge funds, have climbed to excessively bullish levels," said Carsten Menke, commodities research analyst at Swiss Bank Julius Baer.

"We see oil prices dropping towards and below $60 a barrel," he said.

Opec member Iran on Thursday announced plans to increase production within the next four years by at least 700,000 barrels a day.

Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week said crude production last week rose to a record high of 10.25-million barrels a day.

At that level, US production would overtake current output in Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in oil cartel Opec.

Opec and other producers, including Russia, have cut production since January 2017 to force down global inventories, but these cuts have been offset by rising US oil production.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Renewed global stock rout augurs badly for the JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes down on jittery market ...
Markets
3.
Rand softer as Bank of England turns hawkish
Markets
4.
Global stocks on shaky ground as major US indices ...
Markets
5.
Fresh Wall Street falls hit Asian markets
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.