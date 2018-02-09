Oil drops below $60 as soaring US output’s expected backlash kicks in

New York — Crude dropped below $60 a barrel for the first time this year as the worst collapse in equities in years compounded concern that unprecedented supply growth from US oil fields will overwhelm demand.

Futures tumbled as much as 2.4% on Friday in New York, on track for its steepest weekly decline in almost a year. A global index of more than 1,600 stocks limped towards its most painful weekly result since 2011 as investors fled riskier asset classes. American crude output is soaring so fast that the US is on the verge of elbowing Saudi Arabia and Russia aside as the dominant supplier.

"The supply backlash we have been expecting in the US because of higher prices became very real in the market psyche," Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas in London, said by phone. Oil is also being buffeted by "ripple effects from the risk-off move in equity markets".

Traders who divine market momentum from charting and technical signals were closely watching New York crude’s 50-day moving average, because a settlement below that level for several days in a row would be regarded as bearish.

In New York, oil has tumbled 7.4% so far this month. Even as oil cartel Opec and Russia curtailed output to prop up prices, production has continued escalating in the US.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March delivery slid $1.24 to $59.91 a barrel at 10.42am on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for April settlement declined $1.08 to $63.73 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

US production surged to 10.25-million barrels per day (bpd) last week, according to government data released on Wednesday, and is forecast to top 11-million bpd this November, a year earlier than previously expected.

With assistance from Tsuyoshi Inajima Sharon Cho and Alex Longley

Bloomberg