MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower on volatile global markets

The JSE closed lower on Friday, as the market followed weaker Asian and European markets.

Platinum and property led the declining stocks, while banks made a late recovery at the close on a rebound from Capitec.

A positive opening on the Dow, after another 4% drop on Thursday, failed to inspire confidence on the local bourse. The Dow dropped more than 4% on two days in the week.

The JSE was 1.29% off at 55,902.60 points, the lowest level in four months, while the top 40 dropped 1.3%. The platinum index shed 2.94%, property 1.73%, food and drug retailers 1.49%, industrials 1.39% and financials 1.28%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco fell 2.21% to R748.07, Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.13% to R1,255.91, and Richemont 1.32% to R108.

Brait fell 5.14% to R36.52 and PSG 2.62% to R212.80. Liberty Holdings lost 7.16% to R124 and Old Mutual 3.55% to R38.

Steinhoff Africa Retail fell 7.24% to R20.13, having earlier reported flat revenue growth for its quarter to end-December.

Property group Resilient closed 2.2% lower at R108.01. It said in a statement released after the market’s close on Friday that it had been made aware of a negative report on the group, distributed by 36One Asset Management and advised investors to exercise caution in dealings.

Naspers gave up 1.8% to R2,971.

Analysts said there remained a lot of volatility and nervousness in the markets, and they would likely exhibit choppy trading patterns until a clearer picture emerges. The recent weaknesses might entice some investors to the test the waters again, as fundamental economic data in the US and eurozone remained strong.

The rand was at R12.0817 to the dollar from R12.1675 on optimism that a deal on the exit of President Jacob Zuma as head of state might become a reality over the weekend. The ANC’s top six is set to resume further talks with Zuma on Saturday.

Bond yields remained slightly weaker, despite a firmer rand with the R186 bid at 8.44% from 8.42%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.833% from 2.8257%.

Investors were still on edge following a sharp rise in government bond yields earlier in the week in developed markets, which fanned speculation of more interest-rate increases, analysts said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 1.52% to 49,240 points. The number of contracts traded was 32,195 from Thursday’s 27‚168.