JSE tracks global market slump, reaching a four-month low

The JSE was back at levels last seen in September 2017 on Friday, as the local bourse posted a one-week decline of 4.7%.

After a second week of sharp losses, the JSE pared losses in late trade as the Dow opened firmer, offering a glimmer of hope that the recent correction in the US market was coming to an end.

Equity markets globally have faced a sharp sell-off this week, prompted by rising US treasury yields, in turn caused by expectations of an uptick of inflation in the world’s largest economy.

Analysts have widely described the ongoing sell-off as a much-needed correction, citing improving corporate results and economic fundamentals as reasons to remain bullish.

In general, emerging-market equities had held up better than in developed markets, said Capital Economics, adding they were still at risk should there be a sharp rise in global interest rates.

The all share closed 1.29% lower at 55,902.6 points, flirting with correction territory, loosely defined as a drop of 10% from recent highs.

The top 40 lost 1.3%, platinums 2.94%, property stocks 1.73%, financials 1.28%, and industrials 1.39%. Banks added 0.37%. Gold miners were under the most pressure for the week, dropping 7.89%, while property stocks performed the best, adding 2.62%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco fell 2.21% to R748.07, Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.13% to R1,255.91, and Richemont 1.32% to R108.

Brait fell 5.14% to R36.52 and PSG 2.62% to R212.80.

Harmony Gold gained 3.59% to R20.76, after saying earlier it expected interim headline earnings to be 60% higher for the six months to end-December than in the previous comparative period.

Liberty Holdings lost 7.16% to R124 and Old Mutual 3.55% to R38.

Steinhoff Africa Retail fell 7.24% to R20.13, having earlier reported flat revenue growth for its quarter to end-December.

Telkom was off 2.59% to R48.12. Naspers gave up 1.8% to R2,971.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow had firmed 1.03%, while in Europe the CAC 40 had fallen 0.73%, the DAX 30 0.59% and the FTSE 100 0.48%.

At the same time, platinum had fallen 1.11% to $966.49, gold 0.35% to $1,314.01. Brent crude was off 0.25% to $64.07.