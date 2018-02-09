JSE opens weaker as Dow plunges 4% for second time this week

The JSE opened weaker on Friday after the Dow plummeted more than 4% for the second time this week on Thursday, as renewed risk-off trade gripped global bourses.

The Dow closed 4.15% off at 23,860.46 points, the weakest level since the end of November. Tesla, Amazon and Facebook led the losses. However, Twitter surged 12.15% after their results beat estimates and the group reported its first profit.

"Markets are in correction territory, as concern surrounding inflation and higher interest rates weighed on investors," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

The Dow plunged 4.6% on Monday. After recovering on Tuesday, US equity markets have come under renewed pressure as US bond yields continue to spike ahead of more aggressive interest-rate increases expected from the US Federal Reserve.

Asian markets followed US markets lower, with the Nikkei 225 dropping 2.32% and the Hang Seng 3.14%. Australian stocks fell to their lowest level in four months.

A softer rand had little effect on rand hedges and miners. Platinum was 0.37% lower at $973.72/oz and gold flat at $1.318/oz. Brent crude was up 0.12% to $64.31 a barrel.

At 9.31am the all share was 1.53% lower at 55,766.50 points and the top 40 dropped 1.65%. Property lost 1.81%, food and drug retailers 1.73%, industrials 1.57%, financials 1.56% and resources 1.51%.

Anglo American dropped 2.13% to R266.07, Sasol 1.09% to R386.75 and British American Tobacco 1.55% to R753.17.

Capitec lost 1.31% to R800.02. It is down 26% in 2018.

Shoprite shed 2.04% to R234.12 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 1.15% to R21.45.

Resilient dropped 2.21% to R108 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.25% to R138.02.

Naspers shed 1.73% to R2,973.12, dipping below R3,000 for the first time since early October.