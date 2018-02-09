JSE gets caught up in global market sell-off

The JSE hovered at a four-month low on Friday, even as the intensity of the sell-off appeared to taper off.

The all share was off 1.44% to 55,818.40 points at lunchtime, flirting with correction territory, loosely defined as a drop of 10% from recent highs. The catalysts came from international markets, where sentiment was tenuous and volatile. The perceived threat of higher inflation leading to faster increases in interest rates, partly hurt equities.

"The market plunge we’re seeing is more about de-gearing or de-leveraging by traders who over extended themselves in risk products, not economic fundamentals," tweeted David Shapiro, deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities. "Opportunities will arise, but not today. Let the dust settle. It’s all those clever-kids-products causing the turmoil again."

For the week, the all share is down just more than 4%, with losses spread across the big resource and industrial stocks, in particular.

BHP has slipped some 6% for the week, while Naspers has tumbled 8% to slip below R3,000 for the first time since October.

Financial stocks held up on the whole over the five-day period, boosted in part by the prospect of a political transition in which President Jacob Zuma is expected to step down.

Europe’s markets continued their downward path at midday, following their counterparts in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had slid 3.1% by the close.

US stock futures signaled some recovery on Wall Street in the afternoon, after the main average indices, such as the Dow, tumbled yet again on Thursday, leaving them in correction territory.

"Clearly there remains a lot of volatility and nervousness in the markets and I don’t expect this to ease up heading into the weekend. Stock markets will likely remain vulnerable to further shocks heading into today’s close, and possible even next week," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda.

"That said, with a 10% correction having now [been] completed, I wonder whether investors will now start looking to buy the dips, as the fundamental backdrop remains strong."

Naspers is down 2.76% to R2,942.02 and BID Corporation shed 2.92% to R253.49. MTN Group was down 2.35% to R123.57.

Aspen lost 1.73% to R252.56 and Life Healthcare 2.45% to R26.31

Old Mutual shed 2.89% to R38.26, Sanlam 1.87% to R88.81, and Discovery 2.59% to R158.78. Liberty dropped 6.07% to R125.45, with the downward move amplified by its operational update.

PSG lost 2.53% to R213 and Reinet Investments 1.96% to R245.09.

Massmart retreated 2.55% to R133.51 and Spar 1.85% to 192.61.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 2.23% to R118.45 and Gold Fields 2.97% to R46.34.