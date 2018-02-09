Gold holds steady as equities wobble

Bengaluru — Gold held steady on Friday amid tumbling equity markets, but a firmer dollar and concern about rising global interest rates dragged on prices.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,317.51/oz, at 3.21am GMT. Prices touched their lowest since January 4 at $1,306.81 on Thursday.

Spot gold was down more than 1% for the week and heading for its second consecutive weekly loss due to a recovery in the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 1.2% so far this week, its best week since the week ending October 27. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,319.60/oz.

Asian stocks tumbled on Friday after Wall Street shares suffered yet another big slide amid worries over rising bond yields, while perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc drew demand amid the turmoil.

"Gold has got some support from safe-haven demand as people are buying to hedge their portfolio against market volatility," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities "The threat of rising interest rates will have some downside pressure on gold.… However, in the near term gold will gain due to volatile markets."

The Bank of England (BoE) said on Thursday it was likely to raise interest rates sooner and by more than it thought only three months ago, because Britain’s slow-moving economy was getting a boost from the global recovery.

The benchmark 10-year treasury note yield rose as high as 2.884% on Thursday after the BoE signalled more aggressive rate hikes, just below Monday’s four-year high of 2.885%. It last stood at 2.8385%.

"The surge in US treasury yields looks set to continue and this will keep a lid on gold prices due to the likelihood that real rates will be dragged up," BMI Research said in a note.

"However, we expect a continued rise in inflation expectations to cap real yields, which will limit downside pressure on gold."

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded (ETF) fund, fell 0.07% to 826.31 tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday. Holdings have fallen for the past three consecutive sessions, 1.7% so far this week, its worst week since week-ending July 30, 2017.

Among other precious metals, silver inched down 0.1% to $16.40/oz, after touching its lowest since December 22 at $16.22 on Thursday.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $973.50/oz. It hit its lowest since January 10 at $965 the previous session.

Palladium was mostly unchanged at $963.25. It marked its lowest since Oct. 25 at $958.95 on Thursday.

Reuters