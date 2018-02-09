Futures lower as JSE all share closes down and the Dow opens higher

South African futures were weaker on Friday amid another retreat by global markets on the day.

A positive opening on the Dow failed to inspire confidence, with platinum and property stocks leading the losses on the JSE. European markets also ended the day down.

The JSE closed 1.29% off at 55,902.60 points, the lowest level in four months, while the top 40 dropped 1.3%.

Many investors believe the past week’s selling had reflected an overdue pullback in stocks after big 2017 and early 2018 gains, exacerbated by fears of rising inflation in the US, which could prompt higher interest rates, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Selling has been broad-based across all equity sectors and regions in the past week, sending many markets into correction territory, reflecting declines of at least 10% from a recent peak. "It's almost like a restart for everybody on the year," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Still, many investors remain encouraged about the outlook, likening the move to the steep drop in global equity markets that occurred at the start of 2016 before many risk assets recovered to end the year higher, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index shed 1.52% to 49,240 points on Friday, ending the week 5.49% lower. The number of contracts traded was 32,195 from Thursday’s 27,168.