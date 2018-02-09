Bonds keep calm despite edgy global markets

South African bonds held broadly steady on Friday afternoon, despite the edgy global market backdrop.

Investors were still on edge following a sharp rise in government bond yields earlier in the week in developed markets, which fanned speculation of more interest-rate increases.

The Bank of England intimated on Thursday that borrowing costs could increase sooner than initially thought.

These developments come as major central banks seek to normalise policy, following years of unconventional monetary policy stimulus, which favoured many emerging markets, including SA.

Markets also kept tabs on local political developments, with speculation rife that President Jacob Zuma is due to step down before his term comes to an end in 2019.

"As we flop from one gathering, where the end for Mr Zuma is ‘certain’ only to turn out otherwise, to the next, it is critical that we begin to see some certainty about where the country is headed, rather than remain obsessed over the fate of one individual whose influence now is not even an issue," NKC Research analysts said in an e-mailed note.

At 3.11pm, the R186 was bid at 8.445% from 8.42% and the R207 was at 7.04% from 7.01%. The rand was at R12.1258 to the dollar from R12.1675.