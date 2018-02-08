WATCH: Stock picks — Brait and Disney

Markets

08 February 2018 - 08:23 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Brait as his stock pick of the day while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose the Walt Disney Company.

Brait is an investment holding company with about 60% exposure in SA with brands like Virgin Active and Premier Foods. It also has Iceland Foods in the UK and is currently trading below R40 a share due to the collapse of UK clothing chain New Look. Williams said it remained a good investment nonetheless as it was well diversified with strong assets.

Shapiro said he had watched the Disney share for a long time and it was doing “extremely well” in a couple of its portfolios — from blockbusters like Star Wars and Frozen, to its various theme parks.

