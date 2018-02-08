Daily Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Cartrack
08 February 2018 - 08:51
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Cartrack as his stock pick of the day.
The company has developed car tracking devices and sells them in SA and in many other parts of the world. It had, like Mix Telematics, had “a fantastic degree of success over the past year so”, said Gilmour.
Its results are due out towards the end of April and they are expected to be strong.
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about Cartrack
Please sign in or register to comment.