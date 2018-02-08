Rand softer as Bank of England turns hawkish

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, sliding more than 1% against sterling after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered a hawkish policy statement.

The BoE left interest rates unchanged, but indicated it is likely to raise its key interest rate faster and further than it had previously anticipated, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Emerging-market currencies were also under some pressure, amid a mild dollar recovery, as yields on US treasuries rose. The fact that the dollar was beginning to react to rising treasury yields did not bode well for emerging-market currencies, due to the current uncertainty in the market, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha, adding that the opening of the Dow later on Thursday should be closely watched to gauge sentiment.

Local data earlier in the day was mixed. Growth in mining production dropped 0.1% in December, well below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 3.4%. Manufacturing production for December was, however, in line with expectations, growing 2%.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.0802 to the dollar from R12.0701, at R14.7822 to the euro from R14.8039, and at R16.9085 to the pound from R16.7515. The euro was at $1.2237 from $1.2266.