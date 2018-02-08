JSE weaker on miners as property stocks continue recovery

The JSE was lower at midday on Thursday on renewed risk-off trade, as the market followed weaker European markets.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.62% and the DAX 30 0.91%.

Losses on the JSE were broad-based, led by miners, while property stocks continued on the recovery path following Wednesday’s positive close for the sector, the first time in eight trading days.

The rand was weaker against all the major currencies, including the euro.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition agreement with the Social Democrats will bring relief across Europe, but with negotiations looming on a major overhaul in how the eurozone operates, the news will also induce anxiety, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

After a vacillating start by the Dow following a flat close overnight, Asian markets were generally higher, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.13% and the Hang Seng 0.42%.

Local issues had a limited effect on the market amid a lack of progress by the ANC leadership to persuade President Jacob Zuma to resign as head of state.

Business Day reported that Zuma wanted to say goodbye to the Cabinet and address the nation before resigning.

Gold was 0.65% lower at $1,309.92 an ounce and platinum was down 0.53% to $972.86. Brent crude dropped 0.24% to $65.20 a barrel.

At 12.05pm the all share was 0.44% off at 56,634.50 points and the top 40 lost 0.62%. The gold index shed 2.91%, resources 1.85%, banks 1.46% and platinum 0.78%. Property was up 2.49% and general retailers 0.19%.

Sasol was down 2.71% to R395 and Anglo American 1.02% to R271.03.

Gold Fields shed 4.14% to R47.72 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.33% to R120.40.

Capitec lost 2.03% to R820.04 and FirstRand 1.96% to R65.63.

Steinhoff shed 6.77% to R6.20 after it was reported earlier that Bank of America hired a law firm to conduct an internal review of a $292m (R3.5bn) hit the bank took on its exposure to Steinhoff shares.

Resilient jumped 10.7% to R118.01, Fortress B 9.81% to R29.65 and Nepi Rockcastle 4.57% to R149.01.

Naspers shed 0.4% to R3,032.99.