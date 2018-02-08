JSE weakens as global volatility continues

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, as investors’ fear over levels of liquidity in global markets this year continued to stir volatility.

The rand has softened to above R12/$, but had recovered slightly from overnight losses, as it became clear Jacob Zuma would soon exit presidency — but that this could take a number of a days.

Globally, expectations that the US Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy, and fear over US debt levels, continued to put pressure on equities, analysts said.

On Wednesday, however, the US Senate agreed a budget deal that would raise federal spending by almost $300bn above 2011-agreed limits over the next two years.

"If approved by the [Republican]-controlled Congress, the deal would mark the triumph of defence hawks, who have pushed for higher military spending, over the dwindling number of lawmakers focused on reducing the federal budget deficit," Dow Jones Newswire said.

Global bond yields rose, with local banking, financial and retail shares under the most pressure.

Gold miners were also weaker, thanks to a softer metal price.

Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.

At 9.30am the JSE all share index was off 0.32% to 56,706.8 points and the top 40 had lost 0.4%.

Gold miners were down 2.67%, resources were off 1.33%, banks 0.89% and general retailers 0.49%.

Among individual counters, diversified miner BHP had fallen 1.46% to R248.10.

Sasol had dropped 1.71% to R399.05.

Gold Fields had lost 3.25% to R48.16, Sibanye-Stillwater 2.72% to R12.15 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.57% to R121.35.

Nedbank had dropped 2.07% to R264.37 and Capitec 1.88% to R821.28.

Shares in the Resilient stable continued to pare their losses of recent weeks. The Resilient real estate investment trust had gained 3.28% to R110.10 and the Fortress B REIT was up 4.81% at R28.30.

Nepi Rockcastle firmed 3.26% to R147.14.

Gold was 0.4% lower at $1,313.18 an ounce while platinum was flat at $978.59. Brent crude rose 0.15% to $65.46 a barrel.