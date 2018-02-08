JSE pulled lower as global equities continue to slide

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday, as climbing global bond yields prompted investors to shy away from risky assets.

Property stocks extended their recent recovery, led by those within the Resilient stable, while rand hedges and miners pulled the market down the most.

Volatility remains within global markets, but analysts are optimistic it will begin to ease as the end of the week approaches.

The sell-off on Monday was widely attributed to rising yields as a result of higher interest-rate expectations in the US and Europe, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

It is likely, however, that that was exacerbated by a combination of other factors, such as automated trading and fear of a broader correction, given how long it had been since the last.

The current sell-off was likely to end next week, with analysts describing it as a much needed correction, deVere Group investment strategist Tom Elliott said.

Local data earlier in the day was mixed. Growth in mining production dropped to 0.1% in December‚ well below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 3.4%. Manufacturing production for December was‚ however‚ in line with expectations‚ growing 2%.

The latest set of monthly statistics confirmed that the economy was slowly recovering, Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts said.

The all share fell 0.44% to 56,635.7 points and the top 40 0.49%. Gold miners lost 2.75%, resources 1.39%, banks 0.77% and general retailers 0.81%. Property firmed 1.6%.

Sasol was down 3.69% to R391, as the price of Brent crude slid on a report of rising oil inventories in the US.

Gold Fields shed 4.06% to R47.76, Sibanye-Stillwater 3.92% to R12 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.73% to R121.15.

Capitec lost 3.15% to R810.61 and Standard Bank 1.01% to R196.99.

Steinhoff gave up 9.47%% to R6.02, earlier facing reports that the Bank of America had hired a law firm to conduct an internal review of a $292m (R3.5bn) hit the bank took on its exposure to Steinhoff shares.

Resilient added 3.6% to R110.44, Fortress B 2.22% to R27.60 and Hyprop 2.26% to R113.

Net 1 UEPS slumped 13.06% to R125, having earlier informed the market it had agreed to up its stake in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick to 35%.

At the same time the Dow was off 0.63%, while in Europe, the DAX 30 was off 1.25%, the CAC 40 0.81% and the FTSE 100 0.8%.

Platinum was off 0.44% to $973.8 an ounce and gold 0.29% to $1,314.58. Brent crude was down 0.49% to $65.04.