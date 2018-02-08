Gold slips on a firmer dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices dropped on Thursday for a third consecutive day, holding near four-week lows hit in the previous session, on a firmer greenback amid the expectation of more US interest rate increases this year.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,313.51/oz, as of 3.51am GMT. In the previous session, it hit its lowest since January 10 at $1,311.66.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% to $1,315.70/oz.

The US dollar rose on Wednesday, marking its biggest one-day gain in more than three months against a basket of currencies. It was steady at 90.216 on Thursday.

"The main drivers behind the precious metal — notably, the dollar and US equities — still remain too turbulent," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "They should have an oversized impact on price direction for gold for a little while longer."

Asian shares flirted with six-week lows on Thursday, while US stocks finished lower on Wednesday, losing ground late in the session as a jump in treasury yields kept investor nervousness high. The US Federal Reserve will stick to its plan for "steady, gradual" interest-rate increases, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president John Williams said on Wednesday despite market gyrations and strong data on US wage growth that has bond traders pricing in faster rising inflation.

Increases in interest rates lead to higher bond yields and dampen the demand for non-yielding gold. The yellow metal is also used as a hedge against inflation.

"The shifting Fed narrative that is gathering hawkish following could be the most significant thorn in the Gold Bulls side," said Stephen Innes, head of trading Apac at Oanda.

Spot gold was expected to fall more to $1,301/oz as it had pierced below a support at $1,316/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.29% to 826.90 tonnes on Wednesday from 829.27 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings fell for a second consecutive session after they marked on Tuesday their worst one-day drop since December 2016.

"The heavy falls in equities appear to have impacted ETF investors," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.4% lower to $16.31/oz. In the previous session, it touched $16.26, its lowest since December 22.

Platinum declined 0.8% to $972.00/oz, after touching its lowest since January 11 on Wednesday.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $980.20/oz. In the previous session, it hit $978.55/oz, its lowest since November 15.

