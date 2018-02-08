Futures weaker as the JSE dips again and the Dow opens lower

South African futures were weaker on Thursday after the JSE all share closed lower, and the Dow started off in cautious trade.

The all share was 0.44% lower at 56,635.70 points at the close and the top 40 lost 0.49%.

European stocks fell on the day, while Asian markets fluctuated, a sign that investors were still coping with higher bond yields, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

These swings are a sign that some of the underlying imbalances that fueled Monday’s rout haven’t yet been fixed, analysts said. The sell-off was fueled by investors that piled up into funds and vehicles that bet against market swings after years of extreme calm, but a sudden bout in volatility led them to steep losses, which they tried to cover by betting against the stock market itself.

Portfolio managers are still concerned that rising inflation could pose a threat to equities on the back of higher wage settlements in the US and Germany. This resulted in last Friday’s weak performance.

Fear that central banks could tighten monetary policy faster than expected, drove government-bond yields up and depressed share prices, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index shed 0.71% to 49,890 points on Thursday. The number of contracts traded was 27,168 from Wednesday’s 36,269.