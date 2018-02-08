Bonds softer on rand as US bonds spike, again

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Thursday morning, as the US bond market experienced a renewed sell-off following a two-day rebound.

Local bonds were also following a weaker rand amid a lack of progress by the ANC leadership to persuade President Jacob Zuma to resign as head of state.

"Liquidity conditions remain thin as a result of political uncertainty, amid reports of $4bn in outflows from emerging markets in January, the biggest since President Donald Trump’s election," at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

At 8.57am the R186 was bid at 8.440% from 8.405% and the R207 was at 6.995% from 6.990%.

The rand was at R12.0469 to the dollar from R12.0701.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8366% from 2.802%.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year rose to 2.87%, the highest for the year. Prices in the bond market fall when yields rise.

Dow Jones Newswires quoted David Albrycht, chief investment officer of Newfleet Asset Management, as saying: "The big question … is if rates [are] moving higher for a good reason."

"If rates are moving higher because we have a moderate pickup in growth and inflation, they’re going up for the right reasons."

So far, data pointed to inflation looking "moderately tame", Albrycht said, suggesting treasury yields may not have much further to climb in the short term, the newswires.