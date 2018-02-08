Bonds slip as fears over US debt spooks market

South African bonds were softer shortly before midday on Thursday, as the sell-off of US bonds resumed after a recent hiatus.

Global equity markets were mixed, but investor jitters over liquidity in global markets this year was still creating volatility, analysts said. The 10-year US treasury yield was back above 2.8% on Thursday morning, tracking back towards Monday’s 2.88% high that triggered the global turmoil, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

The latest pressure comes from a nascent US budget deal that would add $300bn in extra spending over the next two years. The associated increase in the debt ceiling adds significantly more to an already worsening debt load, said Cairns.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.430% from 8.405% and the R207 was at 7.00% from 6.99%.

The rand was at R12.0902 to the dollar from R12.0701.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8348% from 2.8020%.