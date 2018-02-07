Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — TripAdvisor and National Oilwell Varco

07 February 2018 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose TripAdvisor as his stock pick of the day, while Nic-Norman Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose National Oilwell Varco.

TripAdvisor is controlled by John Malone, who has created a lot of value in the telecommunication space.

National Oilwell Varco has standardised most of its oil rig equipment, giving it quite strong pricing power.

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital talks to Business Day TV about TripAdvisor and Nic-Norman Smith from Lentus Asset Management discusses National Oilwell Varco

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

JSE likely to rebound with global markets on Wednesday

The rand was back under R12 to the dollar, strengthened by speculation that President Jacob Zuma’s resignation is imminent
Markets
4 hours ago

Good reasons for local investors to look to the US middle market

Foreign buyers can invest in sector driving the American economy without betting the farm, writes Sheon Karol
Opinion
5 hours ago

FT COMMENT: Falling prices no reason for distress

It is unsurprising that there should be a correction at some point, and that it would come alongside higher long-term interest rates
Opinion
5 hours ago

Resilient executives bank on recovery

Some institutions are also expecting the companies’ share prices to rebound after the sustained selldown in shares
Companies
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to rebound with global markets on ...
Markets
2.
What’s to blame for the latest stock crash
Markets
3.
JSE likely to join global rout on Tuesday
Markets
4.
Rand firms slightly after Parliament postpones ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker due to broad-based ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.