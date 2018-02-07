Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock picks — TripAdvisor and National Oilwell Varco
07 February 2018 - 09:24
Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose TripAdvisor as his stock pick of the day, while Nic-Norman Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose National Oilwell Varco.
TripAdvisor is controlled by John Malone, who has created a lot of value in the telecommunication space.
National Oilwell Varco has standardised most of its oil rig equipment, giving it quite strong pricing power.
Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital talks to Business Day TV about TripAdvisor and Nic-Norman Smith from Lentus Asset Management discusses National Oilwell Varco
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
