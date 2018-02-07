WATCH: Stock picks — TripAdvisor and National Oilwell Varco

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose TripAdvisor as his stock pick of the day, while Nic-Norman Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose National Oilwell Varco.

TripAdvisor is controlled by John Malone, who has created a lot of value in the telecommunication space.

National Oilwell Varco has standardised most of its oil rig equipment, giving it quite strong pricing power.