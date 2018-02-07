Rand perks up on improved global sentiment

The rand perked up on Wednesday morning, partly benefiting from some improvement in global risk appetite.

The rebound in US equities on Tuesday night set the tone, helping the rand to rally below the symbolic R12/$ handle.

Earlier in the week, rising global yields in the developed economies sent global equities into a tailspin, dragging the rand along.

Markets were also keeping a close watch on the future of President Jacob Zuma amid speculation that he could resign within days.

Speculation reached fever pitch after Parliament postponed the state of the nation speech and the ANC postponed a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which was to decide Zuma’s fate.

The governing party said the meeting was put off after Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa held talks, which it described as fruitful and constructive.

"The rand has ridden out the global storm with remarkable ease. Local politics has certainly helped — rand losses would have been much sharper if the global equity sell-off had happened in November," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in an e-mail note

"But emerging markets in general held up amazingly well through the squall, a sign of investor confidence in the long-term economic and market outlook for the asset class."

At 7.29am, the rand was at R11.8887 to the dollar from R11.9254, at R14.7337 to the euro from R14.7593, and at R16.6222 to the pound from R16.6337.

The euro was at $1.2393 from $1.2377.