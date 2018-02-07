Rand marginally weaker as Jacob Zuma hangs on after ‘constructive’ talks with Cyril Ramaphosa

The rand was slightly weaker on Wednesday afternoon, after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was still in direct discussions with President Jacob Zuma regarding his position as head of state.

"The discussions were constructive and lay the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country and its people," Ramaphosa said.

The statement provided little further clarity on when the discussions would be finalised, as a Cabinet meeting under Zuma’s instruction continued as normal in Cape Town.

The local political landscape and associated headlines continue to dictate the short-term fortunes of the rand, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Nedbank said the expectation of Zuma’s stepping down had supported the rand. "Should this event occur, is likely to provide further short-term benefit for the rand.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.9609 to the dollar from R11.9254, at R14.7608 to the euro from R14.7593 and at R16.6278 to the pound from R16.6337.

The euro was at $1.2343 from $1.2377.

Globally, the euro was slightly weaker against the dollar after Germany’s SPD reached an agreement on a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party.