MARKET WRAP: JSE closes up for the first time in nine days

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday on rocketing property stocks, supported by a recovery in retailers, banks and financials.

Miners were lower on softer metal prices and as the rand hit a best intra-day level of R11.8752 to the dollar, before weakening in later trade.

The all share ended the day higher for the first time in nine trading days, as confidence returned to the market, following the earlier sharp sell-off in global equities.

Some calm returned to the US bond market, benefiting local property shares, as did the firmer rand. Property stocks were among the hardest hit over the past week, with companies in the Resilient stable being hammered on rumoured short-selling by hedge funds as US bond yields spiked.

The all share closed 0.9% higher at 56,886.50 points and the top 40 gained 0.65%. Property rose 7.53%, general retailers 3.94%, financials 4.2%, banks 3.42%, and food and drug retailers 1.95%. The platinum index shed 2.4%, the gold index 1.54%, and resources 1.42%.

Rand hedge Richemont fell 1.76% to R107.93.

Glencore fell 2.69% to R62.68, Anglo American 2.47% to R273.83, and BHP 1.94% to R251.77.

Resilient jumped 11.68% to R106.60, Nepi Rockcastle 16.8% to R142.50 and Greenbay 18.01% to R1.90.

MTN gained 4.48% to R128.83

Nedbank surged 5.87% to R296.96 and Barclays Africa 4.38% to R183.70. Investec was up 7.46% to R101 having announced the departure of long-time CEO Stephen Koseff on Tuesday.

The rand was at R11.9376 to the dollar from R11.9254 soon after the JSE’s close in a stronger-dollar environment.

The rand lost ground as clarity on the position of President Jacob Zuma as head of state remained elusive. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said he was still in direct discussions with Zuma regarding his position as President.

Local bonds were firmer amid choppy trade in US treasuries. The R186 was bid at 8.40% from 8.47% while the US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7937% from 2.8020%. Analysts cautioned that should global equities resume their rout, emerging-market assets could come under significant pressure.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.81% to 50,421 points. The number of contracts traded was 36,269 from Tuesday’s 53‚536.