JSE stabilises, led by surge in property stocks and retailers

The JSE followed a mild recovery by most global equity markets on Wednesday, with retailers and property stocks firming the most.

Gains on the local bourse did not quite match the performance of major European equity markets, tempered by miners and large counters, notably Naspers, which fell 1.91% to R3,045.07.

Shares in the Resilient stable rocketed, having suffered heavily in recent sessions. Notably, Fortress B surged 23.57% to R27, but was still down 10.24% so far in February.

Analysts were circumspect about the outlook for global stock markets, recently under pressure from clear signals that the US Federal Reserve would rapidly tighten monetary policy in 2018.

Despite a Dow recovery, it was too soon to talk about growth or to celebrate another victory of the bull market, FX Pro analysts said.

"Simply put, it may still be too early to talk about a return to growth or to celebrate another fast and easy victory of the bull market. Rather, it seems more likely that panicked selling will give way to more calculated portfolio rebalancing," the analysts said.

The JSE closed 0.9% higher to 56,886.5 points and the top 40 0.65%. Property jumped 7.53%, general retailers 3.94%, banks 3.42% and financials 4.2%. Platinums fell 2.4% and resources 1.42%.

Rand hedge Richemont fell 1.76% to R107.93.

Glencore fell 2.69% to R62.68, Anglo American 2.47% to R273.83 and BHP 1.94% to R251.77.

Resilient jumped 11.68% to R106.60, Nepi Rockcastle 16.8% to R142.50 and Greenbay 18.01% to R1.90.

MTN gained 4.48% to R128.83

Nedbank surged 5.87% to R296.96 and Barclays Africa 4.38% to R183.70. Investec was up 7.46% to R101, having announced the departure of long-term CEO Stephen Koseff on Tuesday.

MMI jumped 5.13% to R22.54 and Sanlam 4.55% to R91.50.

TFG leapt 6.75% to R194 and Truworths 5.84% to R98.91.

Sappi fell 3.21% to R81.74, after earlier saying net profit in its December quarter declined to $63m compared to $63m in the previous comparative period.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.31%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 was up 1.44%, the DAX 30 1.02% and the CAC 40 0.84%.

At the same time platinum was off 0.48% to $984.26 an ounce while gold was flat at $1,324.86 a barrel.