JSE opens marginally higher after the Dow’s relief rally

The JSE opened slightly firmer on Wednesday in choppy trade, following the relief rally on the Dow, which saw the US industrial average gain 2.33% to 24,912.77 points on Tuesday.

Markets remained cautious on the comeback in US markets after Monday’s sharp fall, when the Dow recorded its biggest one-day retreat ever. Technology stocks drove the recovery, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (the so-called Fang stocks) all up more than 2%.

Asian trade was mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.16% and the Hang Seng down 0.71%.

Banking, retail and property stocks led the comeback on the JSE, but mining stocks were lower after the rand broke through R12 to the dollar. It reached R11.8754 on the optimism that President Jacob Zuma will finally quit soon.

At 9.25am the all share was up 0.20% at 56,490.4 points and the top 40 rose 0.15%. Banks added 2.17%, financials 1.22%, general retailers 0.98% and property 0.95%. The gold index dropped 1.23%, resources 1.21% and platinum 0.33%.

Risk-aversion took hold of markets on Friday, when positive US data followed Thursday’s hawkish US Federal Reserve statement. This led markets to believe that the Fed would be more hawkish in 2018 after the appointment of newcomer Jerome Powell as chairman.

Anglo American lost 1.72% to R275.94.

British American Tobacco dropped 1.16% to R756.61.

FirstRand rose 2.68% to R66.32 and Standard Bank 2.65% to R198.89.

Investec dropped 1.68% to R92.41. It rose more than 3% on Tuesday on the news that Hendrik du Toit and Fani Titi had been appointed joint CEOs of the group.

Discovery rebounded 2.44% to R162.26.

Steinhoff was up 2.12% to R6.25.

Hyprop rose 2.54% to R108, Resilient 0.76% to R96.18 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.77% to R126.60.

Naspers rose 0.58% to R3,122.63.