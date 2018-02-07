Gold rises as investors overlook its failure to capitalise on the market rout

London — Gold rose on Wednesday as investors overlooked the precious metal’s failure to capitalise on this week’s global stock market rout and held onto the view that the dollar’s bear run remains in place despite rate-increase expectations.

The dollar rose slightly against a currency basket, but fell 0.5% to the yen as investors remained cautious after a heavy sell-off in stock markets, with many viewing safe havens such as the yen as undervalued. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-US investors.

"The general scenario for gold is still positive. What we are seeing now [on the stock markets] is just a correction, and the dollar is still weakening," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades. "I’m expecting gold to remain above $1,300 in the next few months. The problem for gold would be four [US] rate hikes, but I don’t believe [that will happen]. At this stage, inflation is still under control."

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,328.13 an ounce, as of 11.05am GMT. Prices fell more than 1% to hit their lowest since January 11 at $1,319.96 on Tuesday. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% to $1,330.70 an ounce.

World stocks clawed their way back from two-month lows on Wednesday, though momentum was weak and US futures suggested Wall Street could lapse back into losses after rebounding from the biggest sell-off in six years. Traders dialled back bets that the US central bank would ratchet up the pace of rate increases on Monday to between two and three hikes from three to four hikes last week, according to interest rates futures.

"Some dip-buying is coming back aggressively [in gold] as the volatility index drops. Also, some good buying as the short-term US [interest] rate curve is easing off a bit," said Stephen Innes, Asica Pacific trading head for Oanda.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.4% to 829.27 tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. Holdings saw their worst one-day fall since December 2016.

Spot gold may test a support at $1,316 an ounce, as suggested by a retracement analysis and a head-and-shoulders pattern, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver climbed 0.3% to $16.68 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.6% to $983.50 an ounce after touching its lowest since December 12 earlier. Palladium edged down 1.1% to $997.75 an ounce, having touched its lowest since December 8.

